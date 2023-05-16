Understanding the 4.42% Volatility Levels of Rover Group Inc.’s (ROVR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has gone up by 1.21% for the week, with a 7.84% rise in the past month and a 24.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.42% for ROVR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.21% for ROVR stock, with a simple moving average of 15.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) Right Now?

The public float for ROVR is 164.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume of ROVR on May 16, 2023 was 515.15K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ROVR) stock’s latest price update

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 4.78. However, the company has seen a 1.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROVR reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for ROVR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ROVR, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

ROVR Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares surge +9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Rover Group Inc. saw 30.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from TURNER BRENTON R., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on May 10. After this action, TURNER BRENTON R. now owns 1,108,630 shares of Rover Group Inc., valued at $150,129 using the latest closing price.

EASTERLY AARON, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Rover Group Inc., sale 30,117 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that EASTERLY AARON is holding 3,297,247 shares at $135,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.