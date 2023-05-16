Understanding the 17.35% Volatility Levels of Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s (LGHL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, LGHL stock has gone down by -7.41%, with a monthly decline of -48.39% and a quarterly plunge of -74.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.35% for Lion Group Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.18% for LGHL stock, with a simple moving average of -86.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LGHL is 48.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGHL on May 16, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.17 in relation to its previous close of 0.12. However, the company has experienced a -7.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LGHL Trading at -48.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.00%, as shares sank -47.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1787. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw -82.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Equity return is now at value -55.70, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.