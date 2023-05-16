Under Armour Inc.’s (UAA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has seen a -11.33% decrease in the past week, with a -16.54% drop in the past month, and a -28.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for UAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.34% for UAA stock, with a simple moving average of -16.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is above average at 22.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is $10.38, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for UAA is 381.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UAA on May 16, 2023 was 7.29M shares.

UAA) stock’s latest price update

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.05 in relation to its previous close of 7.59. However, the company has experienced a -11.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to UAA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

UAA Trading at -13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -15.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -11.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -24.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Rocker Tchernavia, who sale 69,823 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 10. After this action, Rocker Tchernavia now owns 260,291 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $650,689 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 50,000 shares at $240,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.81 for the present operating margin

+44.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.55. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.