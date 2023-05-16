Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is $321.38, which is $12.48 above the current market price. The public float for TCOM is 646.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCOM on May 16, 2023 was 4.52M shares.

TCOM stock's latest price update

The stock price of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has surged by 3.60 when compared to previous closing price of 33.05, but the company has seen a 3.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TCOM’s Market Performance

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has seen a 3.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.49% decline in the past month and a -9.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for TCOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.41% for TCOM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TCOM, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

TCOM Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.61. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw -0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Limited stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.