Trading Update: Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock Endures 15.81% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, LILM stock has gone up by 6.45%, with a monthly gain of 94.12% and a quarterly plunge of -11.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.81% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 61.97% for LILM’s stock, with a -33.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is $3.50, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 96.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.14% of that float. On May 16, 2023, LILM’s average trading volume was 3.42M shares.

LILM) stock’s latest price update

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.02relation to previous closing price of 0.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LILM reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for LILM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

LILM Trading at 44.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.51%, as shares surge +102.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6362. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lilium N.V. (LILM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.