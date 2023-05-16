Trading Update: Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Stock Endures 8.79% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has gone up by 28.96% for the week, with a 52.97% rise in the past month and a -6.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.79% for LPTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.22% for LPTX stock, with a simple moving average of -20.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) by analysts is $2.50, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for LPTX is 82.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.97% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of LPTX was 573.05K shares.

LPTX) stock’s latest price update

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 25.78 in relation to its previous close of 0.45. However, the company has experienced a 28.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPTX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LPTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LPTX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

LPTX Trading at 47.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.94%, as shares surge +37.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX rose by +20.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4025. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw 25.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Equity return is now at value -70.30, with -61.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.