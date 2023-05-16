Toast Inc. (TOST) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, TOST stock has gone up by 0.41%, with a monthly gain of 10.59% and a quarterly plunge of -18.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.93% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of 2.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Toast Inc. (TOST) is $23.58, which is $3.92 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 342.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. On May 16, 2023, TOST’s average trading volume was 7.06M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) has plunged by -0.31 when compared to previous closing price of 19.49, but the company has seen a 0.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Toast Gets a Thumbs-Up From Wall Street After Earnings Report

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to TOST, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

TOST Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.43. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 7.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Hawkins Mark J, who sale 52,790 shares at the price of $20.95 back on May 11. After this action, Hawkins Mark J now owns 64,007 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $1,105,845 using the latest closing price.

Narang Aman, the COO & Co-President of Toast Inc., sale 120,000 shares at $20.72 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Narang Aman is holding 1,613,635 shares at $2,486,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Toast Inc. (TOST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.