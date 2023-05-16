Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TIVC stock has gone up by 46.15%, with a monthly gain of 32.68% and a quarterly plunge of -13.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.49% for Tivic Health Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.39% for TIVC’s stock, with a -81.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

The public float for TIVC is 6.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on May 16, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

TIVC) stock’s latest price update

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)’s stock price has increased by 6.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a 46.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIVC Trading at 16.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.90%, as shares surge +29.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +46.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1457. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -70.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. Equity return is now at value -140.80, with -106.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.