The Volatility of The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) Stock: A -4.23% Ratio for the Week

The stock of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has gone down by -4.23% for the week, with a -6.11% drop in the past month and a -6.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.54% for PGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.89% for PGR’s stock, with a -0.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is 95.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PGR is 0.50.

The public float for PGR is 582.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On May 16, 2023, PGR’s average trading volume was 2.85M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has decreased by -1.55 when compared to last closing price of 132.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $150 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $158, previously predicting the price at $116. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PGR, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

PGR Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.40. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Broz Steven, who sale 930 shares at the price of $137.79 back on Apr 21. After this action, Broz Steven now owns 27,251 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $128,145 using the latest closing price.

Bleser Philip, the Director of The Progressive Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $139.86 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Bleser Philip is holding 2,129 shares at $279,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.