The Volatility of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) Stock: A 0.46% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, CX stock has gone up by 0.46%, with a monthly gain of 10.03% and a quarterly surge of 25.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.39% for CX’s stock, with a 42.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Right Now?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CX is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CX is $7.41, which is $0.52 above the current price. The public float for CX is 461.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CX on May 16, 2023 was 7.29M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has plunged by -0.45 when compared to previous closing price of 6.61, but the company has seen a 0.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.20 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

CX Trading at 16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 62.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.43. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.