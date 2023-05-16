The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 62.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Right Now?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTD is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TTD is $71.62, which is $6.5 above the current price. The public float for TTD is 440.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on May 16, 2023 was 4.59M shares.

TTD’s Market Performance

The stock of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has seen a -1.07% decrease in the past week, with a 5.42% rise in the past month, and a 31.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.25% for TTD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $78 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTD reach a price target of $77, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for TTD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 11th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TTD, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

TTD Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.71. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 42.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Pickles David Randall, who sale 2,060 shares at the price of $63.67 back on May 01. After this action, Pickles David Randall now owns 530,595 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $131,160 using the latest closing price.

Rajaram Gokul, the Director of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 2,999 shares at $60.93 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Rajaram Gokul is holding 71,060 shares at $182,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Trade Desk Inc. stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.