The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS)’s stock price has increased by 60.48 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a 56.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MICS is -0.22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for MICS is 0.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MICS on May 16, 2023 was 212.26K shares.

MICS’s Market Performance

MICS stock saw a decrease of 56.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -57.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.98% for The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.98% for MICS stock, with a simple moving average of -63.94% for the last 200 days.

MICS Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.88%, as shares surge +10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MICS rose by +66.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3358. In addition, The Singing Machine Company Inc. saw -61.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MICS starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 300 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Apr 19. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,807,800 shares of The Singing Machine Company Inc., valued at $504 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of The Singing Machine Company Inc., purchase 300 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 1,807,800 shares at $504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MICS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.15 for the present operating margin

+22.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Singing Machine Company Inc. stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 2.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.