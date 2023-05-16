The Impact of Market Fluctuations on UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) Stock

The stock of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has gone down by -10.55% for the week, with a -21.43% drop in the past month and a -32.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.60% for TIGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.70% for TIGR’s stock, with a -31.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for TIGR is 90.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIGR on May 16, 2023 was 869.67K shares.

TIGR stock's latest price update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.30 compared to its previous closing price of 2.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 59 min ago that Two U.S.-Listed Online Brokers to Remove China Trading Apps

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIGR reach a price target of $6.60. The rating they have provided for TIGR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TIGR, setting the target price at $21.10 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

TIGR Trading at -17.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -19.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw -24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.