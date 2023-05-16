The Impact of Market Fluctuations on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.’s (FWRG) Stock

The stock of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) has gone down by -2.00% for the week, with a 12.36% rise in the past month and a 2.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.92% for FWRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.01% for FWRG’s stock, with a 5.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) is above average at 89.01x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) is $21.00, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for FWRG is 58.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FWRG on May 16, 2023 was 192.20K shares.

FWRG) stock’s latest price update

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 17.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FWRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FWRG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWRG reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $24.50. The rating they have provided for FWRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to FWRG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

FWRG Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +13.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRG fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.24. In addition, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. saw 22.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRG starting from ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA, who sale 675,000 shares at the price of $14.80 back on Oct 06. After this action, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA now owns 41,564,784 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $9,991,688 using the latest closing price.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA, the 10% Owner of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc., sale 675,000 shares at $14.80 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA is holding 41,564,784 shares at $9,991,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.29 for the present operating margin

+14.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. stands at +0.95. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.72. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.29. Total debt to assets is 40.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.