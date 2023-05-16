The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has increased by 1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 14.67. However, the company has seen a 30.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/23 that Goodyear Stock Jumps After Elliot Management Proposes Overhaul

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1065.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by analysts is $13.42, which is -$1.33 below the current market price. The public float for GT is 281.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of GT was 5.00M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has seen a 30.67% increase in the past week, with a 38.31% rise in the past month, and a 33.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for GT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.66% for GT’s stock, with a 29.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

GT Trading at 36.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +36.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +30.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 46.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.