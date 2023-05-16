The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) by analysts is $13.00, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for GEO is 118.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.16% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of GEO was 2.58M shares.

GEO) stock’s latest price update

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO)’s stock price has plunge by -3.23relation to previous closing price of 8.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

GEO’s Market Performance

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has experienced a 1.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.57% rise in the past month, and a -29.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for GEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.79% for GEO’s stock, with a -7.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GEO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to GEO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

GEO Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, The GEO Group Inc. saw -23.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from Black James H., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $10.99 back on Dec 12. After this action, Black James H. now owns 6,373 shares of The GEO Group Inc., valued at $32,970 using the latest closing price.

March Shayn P., the VP of Finance and Treasurer of The GEO Group Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that March Shayn P. is holding 56,779 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+24.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The GEO Group Inc. stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.85. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), the company’s capital structure generated 197.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.39. Total debt to assets is 61.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.