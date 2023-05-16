The Boeing Company (BA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BA is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BA is $236.27, which is $32.05 above the current price. The public float for BA is 595.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BA on May 16, 2023 was 5.64M shares.

BA) stock’s latest price update

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)’s stock price has increased by 1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 200.70. However, the company has seen a 2.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BA’s Market Performance

The Boeing Company (BA) has experienced a 2.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.53% rise in the past month, and a -5.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for BA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.22% for BA’s stock, with a 11.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $180 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BA, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

BA Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.10. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from McKenzie Howard E, who sale 412 shares at the price of $204.36 back on May 01. After this action, McKenzie Howard E now owns 17,181 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $84,196 using the latest closing price.

CALHOUN DAVID L, the President & CEO of The Boeing Company, purchase 25,000 shares at $158.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that CALHOUN DAVID L is holding 25,000 shares at $3,972,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with -3.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Boeing Company (BA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.