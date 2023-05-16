The -81.11% Simple Moving Average of Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has gone up by 1.29% for the week, with a -24.45% drop in the past month and a -70.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.03% for MOBQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.71% for MOBQ’s stock, with a -81.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MOBQ is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MOBQ is $5.30, The public float for MOBQ is 5.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.60% of that float. The average trading volume for MOBQ on May 16, 2023 was 5.15M shares.

MOBQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) has dropped by -3.38 compared to previous close of 0.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOBQ Trading at -17.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.80%, as shares sank -38.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1750. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -70.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.18 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at -193.47. Equity return is now at value 423.40, with -183.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.