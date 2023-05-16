The 15.39% Simple Moving Average of ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, ON stock has gone up by 2.32%, with a monthly gain of 5.74% and a quarterly plunge of -2.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for ON Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.20% for ON stock, with a simple moving average of 15.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) by analysts is $92.92, which is $10.86 above the current market price. The public float for ON is 430.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.13% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ON was 6.69M shares.

ON) stock’s latest price update

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has increased by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 81.34. However, the company has seen a 2.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

ON Trading at 5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.06. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 32.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from El-Khoury Hassane, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $77.10 back on Apr 17. After this action, El-Khoury Hassane now owns 601,312 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $385,500 using the latest closing price.

El-Khoury Hassane, the CEO & President of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $79.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that El-Khoury Hassane is holding 606,212 shares at $395,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.