The -13.88% Decline of The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has seen a 2.53% increase in the past week, with a -12.05% drop in the past month, and a -24.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for CG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.99% for CG’s stock, with a -13.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CG is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CG is $37.50, which is $10.01 above the current market price. The public float for CG is 238.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.66% of that float. The average trading volume for CG on May 16, 2023 was 3.65M shares.

CG) stock’s latest price update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.92 in comparison to its previous close of 27.03, however, the company has experienced a 2.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/05/23 that Carlyle to Name Banking Veteran Harvey Schwartz as CEO

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $41 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CG reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CG, setting the target price at $38.50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

CG Trading at -11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.59. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw -10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $86.12 back on May 08. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 6,482,732 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $172,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Finn Christopher, the Chief Operating Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 20,756 shares at $36.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Finn Christopher is holding 982,654 shares at $749,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.