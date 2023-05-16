Telos Corporation (TLS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) has increased by 26.01 when compared to last closing price of 2.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 56.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TLS is $2.90, which is $0.09 above the current market price. The public float for TLS is 50.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume for TLS on May 16, 2023 was 854.19K shares.

TLS’s Market Performance

TLS’s stock has seen a 56.11% increase for the week, with a 11.07% rise in the past month and a -36.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.92% for Telos Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.87% for TLS’s stock, with a -52.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $5 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for TLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to TLS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

TLS Trading at 16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares surge +24.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS rose by +56.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Telos Corporation saw -44.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Schaufeld Fredrick, who purchase 253,807 shares at the price of $2.36 back on May 12. After this action, Schaufeld Fredrick now owns 84,603 shares of Telos Corporation, valued at $598,985 using the latest closing price.

Wood John B, the Chairman and CEO of Telos Corporation, purchase 200,000 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Wood John B is holding 4,803,015 shares at $462,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.83 for the present operating margin

+35.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corporation stands at -24.63. The total capital return value is set at -27.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value -28.40, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Telos Corporation (TLS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.18. Total debt to assets is 9.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telos Corporation (TLS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.