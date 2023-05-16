T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has seen a 0.31% increase in the past week, with a -3.32% drop in the past month, and a -1.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.30% for TMUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TMUS is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TMUS is $179.68, which is $34.96 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 589.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.77% of that float. The average trading volume for TMUS on May 16, 2023 was 5.22M shares.

TMUS) stock’s latest price update

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)’s stock price has soared by 0.35 in relation to previous closing price of 144.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Fixed Wireless Is the New Telecom Thing. 2 Big Plays.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $174 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to TMUS, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

TMUS Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.76. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw 3.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from SIEVERT G MICHAEL, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $143.69 back on May 12. After this action, SIEVERT G MICHAEL now owns 781,339 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $2,873,800 using the latest closing price.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the President and CEO of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $142.81 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that SIEVERT G MICHAEL is holding 801,339 shares at $2,856,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.