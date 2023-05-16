Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has gone down by -3.10% for the week, with a -10.86% drop in the past month and a -15.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for SU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.20% for SU stock, with a simple moving average of -9.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SU is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SU is $38.82, which is $10.55 above the current price. The public float for SU is 1.32B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SU on May 16, 2023 was 4.86M shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.36 in relation to its previous close of 28.68. However, the company has experienced a -3.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/15/22 that Activists Adjust Campaigns for Market Volatility

SU Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.87. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw -8.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at +15.56. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.