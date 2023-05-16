Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS)’s stock price has increased by 9.99 compared to its previous closing price of 14.40. However, the company has seen a 10.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/17/22 that 3-D Printer Stratasys Stock Surges After an Upgrade

Is It Worth Investing in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41.

The public float for SSYS is 55.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of SSYS was 595.19K shares.

SSYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has seen a 10.06% increase in the past week, with a 3.86% rise in the past month, and a 12.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for SSYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.91% for SSYS’s stock, with a 7.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSYS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SSYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSYS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SSYS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

SSYS Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSYS rose by +10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.57. In addition, Stratasys Ltd. saw 33.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.28 for the present operating margin

+41.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stratasys Ltd. stands at -4.47. The total capital return value is set at -6.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.00. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.83. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.