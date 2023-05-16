Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) has increased by 3.14 when compared to last closing price of 0.74.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SPRU is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPRU is $6.00, The public float for SPRU is 94.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume for SPRU on May 16, 2023 was 479.71K shares.

SPRU’s Market Performance

SPRU’s stock has seen a 14.01% increase for the week, with a -20.12% drop in the past month and a -38.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.75% for Spruce Power Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.76% for SPRU’s stock, with a -22.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRU Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares sank -13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRU rose by +15.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6892. In addition, Spruce Power Holding Corporation saw -16.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRU starting from Tech Eric M., who sale 65,496 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Mar 21. After this action, Tech Eric M. now owns 678,632 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, valued at $53,707 using the latest closing price.

Tech Eric M., the Director of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, sale 59,883 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Tech Eric M. is holding 744,128 shares at $44,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-258.14 for the present operating margin

+57.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spruce Power Holding Corporation stands at -232.04. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.