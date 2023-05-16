Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) has decreased by -1.08 when compared to last closing price of 15.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) Right Now?

The public float for PHYS is 400.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHYS on May 16, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

PHYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a -2.07% decrease in the past week, with a 0.06% rise in the past month, and a 8.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.04% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for PHYS’s stock, with a 10.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHYS Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.