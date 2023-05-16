Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.85 compared to its previous closing price of 18.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Right Now?

The public float for SOVO is 90.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume of SOVO on May 16, 2023 was 422.58K shares.

SOVO’s Market Performance

The stock of Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has seen a -3.20% decrease in the past week, with a 1.27% rise in the past month, and a 27.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for SOVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for SOVO’s stock, with a 19.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $19 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOVO reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for SOVO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SOVO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

SOVO Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.59. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc. saw 22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from Cretella Risa, who sale 12,182 shares at the price of $19.53 back on May 11. After this action, Cretella Risa now owns 269,104 shares of Sovos Brands Inc., valued at $237,949 using the latest closing price.

LACHMAN TODD R, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Sovos Brands Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $17.06 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that LACHMAN TODD R is holding 2,299,761 shares at $1,365,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.23 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sovos Brands Inc. stands at -6.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.40. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.22. Total debt to assets is 42.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.