Should You Invest in Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for COYA is $18.50, which is $12.7 above the current market price. The public float for COYA is 7.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume for COYA on May 16, 2023 was 29.79K shares.

Coya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA)’s stock price has increased by 9.42 compared to its previous closing price of 5.30. However, the company has seen a 10.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

COYA’s Market Performance

COYA’s stock has risen by 10.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.72% and a quarterly rise of 36.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.67% for Coya Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.14% for COYA stock, with a simple moving average of 30.80% for the last 200 days.

COYA Trading at 30.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +52.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COYA rose by +13.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Coya Therapeutics Inc. saw 22.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.