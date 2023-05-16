Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is 43.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWAV is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SWAV is 35.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. On May 16, 2023, SWAV’s average trading volume was 597.55K shares.

SWAV) stock’s latest price update

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV)’s stock price has dropped by -6.00 in relation to previous closing price of 296.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SWAV’s Market Performance

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has seen a 1.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.15% gain in the past month and a 51.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.09% for SWAV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.15% for SWAV’s stock, with a 15.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $240 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWAV reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for SWAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SWAV, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

SWAV Trading at 15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $282.24. In addition, Shockwave Medical Inc. saw 35.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from PUCKETT DAN, who sale 2,050 shares at the price of $291.95 back on May 11. After this action, PUCKETT DAN now owns 29,398 shares of Shockwave Medical Inc., valued at $598,498 using the latest closing price.

Toyloy Sara, the Director of Shockwave Medical Inc., sale 235 shares at $296.28 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Toyloy Sara is holding 3,037 shares at $69,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Equity return is now at value 55.20, with 41.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.