Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) has surged by 7.81 when compared to previous closing price of 65.21, but the company has seen a 5.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/14/23 that Activist Shareholder Plans Proxy Battle at Shake Shack

Is It Worth Investing in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SHAK is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SHAK is $65.56, which is -$5.3 below than the current price. The public float for SHAK is 37.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.01% of that float. The average trading volume of SHAK on May 16, 2023 was 905.11K shares.

SHAK’s Market Performance

The stock of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has seen a 5.05% increase in the past week, with a 30.11% rise in the past month, and a 23.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for SHAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.35% for SHAK’s stock, with a 34.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $66 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHAK reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for SHAK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 05th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to SHAK, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

SHAK Trading at 24.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +27.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.16. In addition, Shake Shack Inc. saw 69.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Koff Zach, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Koff Zach now owns 31,085 shares of Shake Shack Inc., valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Flug Jeffrey, the Director of Shake Shack Inc., sale 1,864 shares at $60.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Flug Jeffrey is holding 6,983 shares at $111,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc. stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.26. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 182.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.58. Total debt to assets is 48.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.