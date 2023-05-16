ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOW is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NOW is $535.55, which is $68.74 above the current price. The public float for NOW is 201.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOW on May 16, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

NOW) stock’s latest price update

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW)’s stock price has increased by 1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 463.14. However, the company has seen a 6.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that ServiceNow Earnings Beat Street Estimates

NOW’s Market Performance

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has experienced a 6.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.02% rise in the past month, and a 2.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for NOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.70% for NOW’s stock, with a 9.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $410 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW reach a price target of $548, previously predicting the price at $475. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 04th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to NOW, setting the target price at $420 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

NOW Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $453.63. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw 21.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Chamberlain Paul Edward, who sale 90 shares at the price of $449.18 back on May 10. After this action, Chamberlain Paul Edward now owns 10,371 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $40,426 using the latest closing price.

ELMER RUSSELL S, the General Counsel of ServiceNow Inc., sale 55 shares at $436.90 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that ELMER RUSSELL S is holding 4,047 shares at $24,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc. stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.