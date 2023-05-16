Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Stock Records 30.77% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has gone up by 23.96% for the week, with a 28.18% rise in the past month and a 30.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.01% for SRPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.06% for SRPT stock, with a simple moving average of 30.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SRPT is 83.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRPT on May 16, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

SRPT) stock’s latest price update

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)’s stock price has plunge by 13.43relation to previous closing price of 138.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that For Sarepta and Muscular Dystrophy Patients, Friday’s FDA Hearing Was Pivotal

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $185 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT reach a price target of $179. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 04th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SRPT, setting the target price at $187 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

SRPT Trading at 17.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +28.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +19.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.63. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw 21.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Mayo Stephen, who sale 858 shares at the price of $109.92 back on Nov 17. After this action, Mayo Stephen now owns 6,387 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $94,311 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Michael Andrew, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., purchase 57,100 shares at $104.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Chambers Michael Andrew is holding 108,178 shares at $5,963,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.83 for the present operating margin

+80.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stands at -75.40. The total capital return value is set at -25.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.71. Equity return is now at value -197.80, with -36.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 420.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.77. Total debt to assets is 51.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 416.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.