Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.07 in comparison to its previous close of 19.96, however, the company has experienced a 1.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RCKT is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RCKT is 75.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.66% of that float. The average trading volume of RCKT on May 16, 2023 was 838.50K shares.

RCKT’s Market Performance

RCKT stock saw an increase of 1.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.03% and a quarterly increase of 11.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.57% for RCKT’s stock, with a 20.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RCKT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCKT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCKT reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for RCKT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RCKT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

RCKT Trading at 18.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKT rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.13. In addition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKT starting from Militello John, who sale 2,342 shares at the price of $18.65 back on Apr 21. After this action, Militello John now owns 5,636 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $43,678 using the latest closing price.

Shah Gaurav, the CEO of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 12,194 shares at $19.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Shah Gaurav is holding 536,885 shares at $232,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKT

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.06. Equity return is now at value -55.70, with -49.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46. Total debt to assets is 4.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.