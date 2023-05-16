Rithm Capital Corp.’s (RITM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has gone up by 1.01% for the week, with a 1.77% rise in the past month and a -16.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.32% for RITM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.06% for RITM’s stock, with a -6.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is 14.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RITM is 1.78.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for RITM is 471.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On May 16, 2023, RITM’s average trading volume was 4.28M shares.

RITM) stock’s latest price update

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.26 in comparison to its previous close of 7.93, however, the company has experienced a 1.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RITM reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for RITM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

RITM Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Rithm Capital Corp. saw -1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.