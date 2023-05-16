Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY)’s stock price has soared by 9.66 in relation to previous closing price of 6.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RPAY is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RPAY is $10.45, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for RPAY is 77.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.61% of that float. The average trading volume for RPAY on May 16, 2023 was 783.80K shares.

RPAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has seen a 14.04% increase in the past week, with a 4.38% rise in the past month, and a -24.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for RPAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.23% for RPAY’s stock, with a -10.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $9 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPAY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RPAY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPAY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

RPAY Trading at 10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY rose by +14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw -11.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Jackson Michael Frank, who sale 62,500 shares at the price of $7.90 back on Nov 17. After this action, Jackson Michael Frank now owns 54,769 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $493,750 using the latest closing price.

KIGHT PETER J, the Director of Repay Holdings Corporation, purchase 65,000 shares at $7.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KIGHT PETER J is holding 1,560,559 shares at $481,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.77 for the present operating margin

+38.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at +4.60. The total capital return value is set at -0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 51.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.05. Total debt to assets is 28.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.