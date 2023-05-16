Real-Time Update: Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, TS stock has gone down by -3.73%, with a monthly decline of -9.79% and a quarterly plunge of -22.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Tenaris S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.06% for TS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Right Now?

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenaris S.A. (TS) is $40.79, which is $16.78 above the current market price. The public float for TS is 233.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TS on May 16, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

TS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) has increased by 0.08 when compared to last closing price of 26.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TS reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $35.70. The rating they have provided for TS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to TS, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

TS Trading at -8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.91. In addition, Tenaris S.A. saw -24.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.84 for the present operating margin

+39.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.38. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tenaris S.A. (TS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.