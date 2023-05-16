Real-Time Update: Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) has seen a 14.02% increase in the past week, with a 26.47% gain in the past month, and a -53.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.19% for KZR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.49% for KZR’s stock, with a -55.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KZR is 0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KZR is $15.67, which is $13.74 above the current price. The public float for KZR is 54.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KZR on May 16, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

KZR) stock’s latest price update

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.89 compared to its previous closing price of 2.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KZR reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for KZR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

KZR Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +20.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZR rose by +14.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. saw -57.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KZR starting from Morningside Venture Investment, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $6.88 back on Feb 06. After this action, Morningside Venture Investment now owns 5,447,993 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., valued at $275,320 using the latest closing price.

Morningside Venture Investment, the 10% Owner of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Morningside Venture Investment is holding 5,487,993 shares at $178,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KZR

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.39. Equity return is now at value -23.70, with -21.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.30. Total debt to assets is 7.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.