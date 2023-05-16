Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Stock Sees a-0.60 Decrease

In the past week, RXDX stock has gone down by -0.58%, with a monthly decline of -0.12% and a quarterly surge of 58.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.47% for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.42% for RXDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 107.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) Right Now?

The public float for RXDX is 32.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.89% of that float. On May 16, 2023, RXDX’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

RXDX) stock’s latest price update

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 194.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/16/23 that Merck to Buy Prometheus Biosciences

Analysts’ Opinion of RXDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXDX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RXDX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RXDX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $200 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXDX reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for RXDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to RXDX, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

RXDX Trading at 31.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.29%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXDX fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +353.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.08. In addition, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. saw 75.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXDX starting from Marshall Keith W, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $108.42 back on Apr 05. After this action, Marshall Keith W now owns 9,811 shares of Prometheus Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,084,200 using the latest closing price.

McKenna Mark C., the Chairman, President & CEO of Prometheus Biosciences Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $116.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McKenna Mark C. is holding 55,144 shares at $2,903,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXDX

Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -29.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.