OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.23 in comparison to its previous close of 0.82, however, the company has experienced a 22.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONCS is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ONCS is 3.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. On May 16, 2023, ONCS’s average trading volume was 2.73M shares.

ONCS’s Market Performance

ONCS stock saw a decrease of 22.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.08% for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.80% for ONCS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -82.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ONCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on March 08th of the previous year 2021.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ONCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to ONCS, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

ONCS Trading at -33.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCS rose by +23.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8626. In addition, OncoSec Medical Incorporated saw -40.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCS starting from DelAversano Robert J, who sale 40 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Feb 09. After this action, DelAversano Robert J now owns 1,008 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, valued at $55 using the latest closing price.

DelAversano Robert J, the VP, Finance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, sale 283 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that DelAversano Robert J is holding 22,975 shares at $105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCS

The total capital return value is set at -128.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -127.63. Equity return is now at value -868.40, with -160.60 for asset returns.

Based on OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), the company’s capital structure generated 100.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 28.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.