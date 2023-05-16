Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) has surged by 67.28 when compared to previous closing price of 18.46, but the company has seen a 18.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OMH is 0.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for OMH on May 16, 2023 was 343.30K shares.

OMH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 114.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 53.58% for Ohmyhome Limited (OMH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 256.03% for OMH’s stock, with a 365.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMH Trading at 365.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 53.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 114.86%, as shares surge +522.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMH rose by +18.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, Ohmyhome Limited saw 672.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.99 for the present operating margin

+28.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ohmyhome Limited stands at -43.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.