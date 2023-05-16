Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is 3.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NTR is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is $82.43, which is $28.23 above the current market price. The public float for NTR is 494.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On May 16, 2023, NTR’s average trading volume was 2.34M shares.

The stock of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) has increased by 3.89 when compared to last closing price of 59.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

NTR’s Market Performance

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has seen a -3.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.69% decline in the past month and a -20.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for NTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.51% for NTR’s stock, with a -21.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $85 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on April 10th, 2023.

TD Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to NTR, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

NTR Trading at -13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -16.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.37. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw -14.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.