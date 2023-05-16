Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is $3.00, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for NUTX is 321.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NUTX on May 16, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

The stock of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) has increased by 9.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NUTX’s Market Performance

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has seen a 7.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -26.00% decline in the past month and a -56.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.66% for NUTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.59% for NUTX’s stock, with a -65.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUTX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NUTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NUTX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $3 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

NUTX Trading at -37.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares sank -30.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUTX rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5708. In addition, Nutex Health Inc. saw -71.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUTX starting from Premier Macy Management Holdin, who sale 43,880 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Dec 13. After this action, Premier Macy Management Holdin now owns 41,964,832 shares of Nutex Health Inc., valued at $90,560 using the latest closing price.

Premier Macy Management Holdin, the 10% Owner of Nutex Health Inc., sale 125,498 shares at $2.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Premier Macy Management Holdin is holding 42,008,712 shares at $276,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+6.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutex Health Inc. stands at -193.70. The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -203.58. Equity return is now at value -211.10, with -93.30 for asset returns.

Based on Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX), the company’s capital structure generated 278.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.60. Total debt to assets is 61.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.