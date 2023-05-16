NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NRG is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NRG is $39.33, which is $4.22 above the current price. The public float for NRG is 228.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRG on May 16, 2023 was 4.28M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) has surged by 3.02 when compared to previous closing price of 32.79, but the company has seen a 7.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/22 that NRG Energy to Buy Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 Billion

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG’s stock has risen by 7.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.06% and a quarterly drop of -5.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for NRG Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for NRG’s stock, with a -8.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NRG, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

NRG Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.25. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw 6.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from HOBBY PAUL W, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $31.37 back on Dec 16. After this action, HOBBY PAUL W now owns 89,320 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $109,795 using the latest closing price.

Donohue Elisabeth B, the Director of NRG Energy Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $31.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Donohue Elisabeth B is holding 17,724 shares at $78,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+6.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +3.87. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.27. Equity return is now at value -44.40, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), the company’s capital structure generated 216.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.44. Total debt to assets is 28.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.