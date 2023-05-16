Navigating the Volatility of MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) Stock

In the past week, MTG stock has gone up by 0.13%, with a monthly gain of 4.21% and a quarterly surge of 5.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for MGIC Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.00% for MTG’s stock, with a 8.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Right Now?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is $16.88, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for MTG is 285.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTG on May 16, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

The stock of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has decreased by -0.27 when compared to last closing price of 14.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $18 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTG reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for MTG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to MTG, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MTG Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, MGIC Investment Corporation saw 14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Poliner Gary A., who sale 8,296 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Feb 27. After this action, Poliner Gary A. now owns 8,821 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation, valued at $115,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 13.30 for asset returns.

To put it simply, MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.