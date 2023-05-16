Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MWG is 14.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MWG on May 16, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

MWG) stock’s latest price update

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG)’s stock price has increased by 11.15 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. However, the company has seen a -22.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MWG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 25.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 41.15% for MWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -81.24% for MWG stock, with a simple moving average of -85.23% for the last 200 days.

MWG Trading at -85.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 41.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.05%, as shares sank -90.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG fell by -22.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.4118. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Limited saw -92.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.