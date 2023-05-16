MPLX LP (MPLX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 33.98. However, the company has seen a -0.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Right Now?

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

The public float for MPLX is 352.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPLX on May 16, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

MPLX’s Market Performance

MPLX stock saw a decrease of -0.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.07% for MPLX LP (MPLX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for MPLX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $41 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPLX reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for MPLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MPLX, setting the target price at $33.50 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

MPLX Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.49. In addition, MPLX LP saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MPLX LP (MPLX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.