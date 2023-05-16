Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 59.54. However, the company has seen a 1.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Right Now?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MNST is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MNST is $61.60, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for MNST is 752.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for MNST on May 16, 2023 was 4.18M shares.

MNST’s Market Performance

The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has seen a 1.15% increase in the past week, with a 13.62% rise in the past month, and a 14.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for MNST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.32% for MNST’s stock, with a 20.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $55 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $52.50. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNST, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

MNST Trading at 11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.51. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 17.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from VIDERGAUZ MARK, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $59.13 back on May 11. After this action, VIDERGAUZ MARK now owns 93,270 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $236,520 using the latest closing price.

Tirre Emelie, the President of the Americas of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 129,930 shares at $59.15 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Tirre Emelie is holding 53,984 shares at $7,685,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.11 for the present operating margin

+50.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 23.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.47. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.