MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 10.94. However, the company has experienced a 0.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/15/22 that MoneyGram Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $1.8 Billion.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Right Now?

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is $11.00, which is $0.06 above the current market price. The public float for MGI is 89.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGI on May 16, 2023 was 3.17M shares.

MGI’s Market Performance

MGI stock saw an increase of 0.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.89% and a quarterly increase of 0.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.94% for MGI’s stock, with a 3.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGI reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for MGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to MGI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

MGI Trading at 4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.22%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw 0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.03 for the present operating margin

+43.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyGram International Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 19.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.57. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.