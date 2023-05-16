monday.com Ltd.’s (MNDY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has seen a 22.73% increase in the past week, with a 16.71% gain in the past month, and a 5.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for MNDY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.02% for MNDY’s stock, with a 25.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Right Now?

The public float for MNDY is 30.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.74% of that float. The average trading volume of MNDY on May 16, 2023 was 748.34K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MNDY) stock’s latest price update

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY)’s stock price has increased by 16.55 compared to its previous closing price of 131.10. However, the company has seen a 22.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Monday.com Earnings and Outlook Impress. The Stock Is Rising.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNDY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MNDY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNDY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $150 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNDY reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for MNDY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNDY, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

MNDY Trading at 15.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY rose by +22.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.25. In addition, monday.com Ltd. saw 25.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Equity return is now at value -20.80, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.