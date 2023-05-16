Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has gone down by -1.63% for the week, with a 11.39% rise in the past month and a 22.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.70% for TAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for TAP’s stock, with a 19.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TAP is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TAP is $63.19, which is -$1.22 below the current market price. The public float for TAP is 166.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume for TAP on May 16, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

TAP) stock’s latest price update

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.36 in comparison to its previous close of 63.70, however, the company has experienced a -1.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/21/23 that Miller High Life Cans Destroyed in Europe Over ‘Champagne of Beers’ Logo

Analysts’ Opinion of TAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TAP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $64 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAP reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for TAP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to TAP, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

TAP Trading at 13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAP fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.87. In addition, Molson Coors Beverage Company saw 23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAP starting from Winnefeld James A Jr, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $53.45 back on Aug 03. After this action, Winnefeld James A Jr now owns 13,226 shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company, valued at $10,690 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+31.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Molson Coors Beverage Company stands at -1.64. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.90. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), the company’s capital structure generated 52.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.58. Total debt to assets is 25.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.